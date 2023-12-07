District Releases Findings Into Investigation of Burbank Coach

myBurbank.com has obtained an email from a parent showing that the Burbank Unified School District recently conducted an investigation into the conduct of Burbank High girls’ basketball coach Kris Jabourian.



Burbank High school officials would not confirm nor deny the validity of the letter and or email. Jabourian did not return a text message sent by myBurbank regarding the email.



The letter, dated Nov. 6, outlined what was alleged to have happened and what measures are being taken to rectify the situation.

The investigation was concluded in early October after five adults and five students showed up unannounced at BUSD headquarters in September and spoke for with Assistant Superintendent Dr. Linda Junge for more than an hour to address their concerns.



The findings concluded by saying that Jabourian has used foul language while coaching. It was also determined that he has thrown his cell phone and clipboard during practice. Jabourian is also said to have hit a classroom white board in front of players out of frustration for losing game. In addition, Jabourian was said to have yelled too loud and that some current and past players have felt anxiety due to his coaching style. The report claimed that the players felt they ‘need to walk on eggshells’ around the coach.



The investigation did not result in any findings of bullying, mental abuse or lying by the coach, which were alleged.



According to the email, Jabourian, a third-year walk-on coach, is now working closely with Athletic Director Allison McKain and Assistant Principal John Wells, a former basketball coach, to ensure that the claims against him do not resurface. Burbank also has full-time teacher Natalie Setaghian as Jabourian’s assistant coach.



The email sent out by Burbank Principal Julie Markussen included a behavior plan for Jabourian. It includes refraining from the usage of curse words on and off the court. He is also expected to refrain from yelling in manner that could be construed as demeaning and humiliating. In addition to using recommended strategies provided by the school administration, Jabourian has also agreed to refrain from throwing objects out of frustration.

He has agreed to work on a culture that involves patience, understanding, encouragement and positivity.



A 2013 Crescenta Valley High grad, Jabourian’s on-the-court teams have been successful since his arrival. He led Burbank to a 14-8 record in his first season and three postseason victories, before losing in quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3-A playoffs.



Last season he led the Bulldogs back to the playoffs, as the team finished with a 15-14 record and a 9-5 league mark.



Burbank had not been to the CIF playoffs since 2016 prior to Jabourian’s start at the school.



The Bulldogs are currently 1-5 this season.