District Selects Narineh Barzega as Next Principal of Burbank High School

The new principal of Burbank High School was announced during last night’s regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Narineh Barzegar began her career in education in the year 2000 as an educational assistant in the Glendale Unified School District. She joined Burbank Unified in 2005 as a math teacher at John Burroughs High School. During her 13 years at JBHS, Ms. Barzegar served as a Beginning Teacher Support and Assessment (BTSA) mentor teacher, a master teacher, and as the Math Department chair. She held positions as a Teacher On Special Assessment (TOSA) at John Muir Middle School, BUSD Summer School, and at John Burroughs High School.

For the past six years Ms. Barzegar has been an assistant principal at Burbank High School, holding the positions of Assistant Principal of Student Services, Guidance and Special Education, and Curriculum and Instruction. She earned a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from UCLA in 2004 and an M.A. in Educational Administration from CSUN in 2013.

Ms. Barzegar embodies the values of our Burbank High School and is committed to fostering a culture of excellence, equity, and inclusivity for all students, staff, and families.

Let’s extend a warm welcome to Ms. Narineh Barzegar as she assumes this important leadership position. Together, let us embark on a new chapter of growth, innovation, and success for Burbank High School.