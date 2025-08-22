Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing to Host Youth Baseball Camp at Burbank High School

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce a special opportunity for local youth athletes. Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing will host an exclusive Youth Baseball Camp in Burbank on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Burbank High School, 902 N. 3rd St., Burbank, CA 91502.

The one-day camp, scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is open to boys and girls ages 6–13. Participants will receive hands-on instruction directly from a professional athlete, with a focus on skill development, teamwork, and building confidence both on and off the field.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique experience to the young athletes in our community,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director for the City of Burbank. “Opportunities like this not only inspire kids to improve their game but also teach valuable lessons about leadership and teamwork.”

Space is limited and expected to fill quickly. Families are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. Register Here

More information on drop-in sports can be found at www.Burbankca.gov/ParksAndRec or by calling 818-238-5300.