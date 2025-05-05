Does Burbank Need to Rethink Their Policy About Tattoo Parlors?

Have you ever noticed that there are no tattoo shops in Burbank? The city is known for its thriving entertainment industry and small-business-friendly atmosphere, but if you take a deep dive into the City’s restrictive policies, you’ll find that there is an unusual omission in its commercial landscape. There is not a single tattoo shop within the Burbank city limits.

While surrounding areas like Toluca Lake, Glendale, and Los Angeles boast a plethora of tattoo parlors, Burbank remains an outlier. With many rumors stirring around about its conservative restrictions, the real answer lies in outdated municipal policies, zoning restrictions, and a legal landscape that has evolved beyond the city’s current regulations.

In March 2009, the City of Burbank revised Policy 502-1, Code Section 10-1-502, to explicitly exclude tattoo parlors from being classified as a permitted use in any zone. The policy states that tattoo parlors are “not substantially similar” to any listed use, meaning that prospective business owners must apply for a City Planning Conditional Use Permit (CUP) or seek a Zone Text Amendment to allow for a tattoo shop in that location.

Meanwhile, beauty tattooing—such as permanent makeup for eyebrows, lips, and other cosmetic procedures—is permitted if incidental to a beauty salon. Becoming a tattoo artist and a permanent makeup artist is generally the same process. Both require Body Art Practitioner Registration from the L.A. County Health Department, completed Bloodborne Pathogens Training, and proof of the Hepatitis B vaccination. While the core skills for beauty tattooing and traditional tattooing overlap, the main differences lie in the scope of services. Beauty tattooing focuses on cosmetic enhancement, whereas traditional tattooing is considered body art.

While the requirements for both a tattoo artist and makeup artist are quite similar, there is strong divide in how they are restricted through zoning jurisdictions. Despite the existence of this policy, no official reason has been given as to why tattoo shops are restricted. Associate Planner Xjvirr Thomas from the City of Burbank’s Community Development Department confirmed that there is no recorded history of tattoo shops in the city, nor is there documentation of any attempts to introduce them via a Zone Text Amendment.

The prohibition of tattoo shops in Burbank stands in stark contrast to legal precedent. In 2010, the Ninth Circuit Court ruled in Anderson v. City of Hermosa Beach that tattooing is a form of artistic expression protected under the First Amendment. The court deemed outright bans or excessive zoning restrictions on tattoo parlors unconstitutional. Similarly, in Coleman v. City of Mesa (2012), the Arizona Supreme Court echoed this ruling, affirming tattooing as a protected form of free speech. Given these rulings, Burbank’s policy may not stand up to legal scrutiny if challenged.

Charnel House Tattoo, Toluca Lake.

While Burbank continues to enforce its restrictions on tattoo shops, neighboring cities have moved toward more flexible policies. Charnel House Tattoo is located at the border of Burbank and Toluca Lake on Riverside Drive and Clybourn Avenue. “I find it unfair and biased,” said Dillon Eaves, owner of Charnel House Tattoo. “Tattoos and tattoo studios have come a long way since these laws were created. I understand Burbank’s conservative mindset, but their law isn’t based in reality. I’m a professional who has a craft and I take my craft seriously.”

Charnel House Tattoo has been there for eight years and while it’s door is just a few feet away from the Burbank border, it’s address claims Toluca Lake. “A good tattoo shop can be as much of a member of a community as any other service based business. We’re an inclusive haven for anyone who needs it,” adds Eaves, who mentioned that many of his clientele are Burbank residents.

Cities like Glendale, Covina, Long Beach, Montrose, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and so many others have adapted their zoning ordinances and health department regulations to make room for the thriving industry. In 2022, the City of Downey, adopted their ordinance, creating specific regulations rather than outright banning them.

So what would it take to start a tattoo shop in Burbank? If a business owner truly wished to open a tattoo shop here in Burbank, they would need to go through a multi-step process. “You can apply for a Zone Text Amendment to change the general land use list in the city to add tattoo shops as a use in certain areas, or if the owner does not want to go through that process, they can go through a CUP for their specific business at a specific site,” said Thomas.

A Zone Text Amendment is required to officially recognize tattoo parlors as a permitted use in Burbank’s zoning code. The process involves:

Submitting an application to the Community Development Department. Preparing a justification statement explaining why the amendment is necessary and how it aligns with city goals. Environmental review, if applicable, to ensure compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Public hearings before the Planning Board and City Council, where community members can voice support or opposition. City Council approval to finalize the amendment.

The other option would be to obtain a Conditional Use Permit (CUP), which includes:

Filing a CUP application with the Planning Division. Paying required fees associated with processing and review. Site plan submission detailing the proposed location and business operations. Notifying neighboring businesses and residents for public input. Public hearings before the Planning Commission for approval. City-imposed conditions, such as hours of operation and compliance with health regulations.

As of January 2025, there are 654 tattoo shops in Los Angeles County, reflecting a 2.33% increase from 2023, and indicating a steady growth in the local tattoo industry. According to a Pew Research Center study, 32% of U.S. adults have at least one tattoo, and 22% have more than one. Among those with tattoos, the majority are women. A July 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 69% of U.S. adults with tattoos have one to honor something or someone, 47% of tattoos make a statement about their beliefs, and 32% got a tattoo to improve their personal appearance.

Dillon Eaves, owner of Charnel House. Photo from Instagram @dilloneavestattoo.

If there are so many shops in Los Angeles, one might ask why we would need them in Burbank. Tattoo shops largely contribute to the city’s economy through sales taxes, business licenses, and property taxes if they own the building they are located at. In California, tattoos are classified as a taxable service because they’re considered a form of “body art,” and hourly rates are increasing as the demand continues to grow higher.

In Los Angeles, tattoo artists’ hourly rates vary based on experience and reputation but an experienced artist or established shop usually charges anywhere from $200-$300 per hour. The global tattoo market was valued at approximately $1.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.93 billion by 2030, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.87%. finance.yahoo.com. With upward trends like this, cities like Burbank could benefit economically by revisiting restrictive policies on tattoo establishments.

Despite the evolving legal landscape, Burbank has yet to amend its tattoo policies. “I absolutely love Toluca Lake. I’ll stay here as long as it makes sense,” said Eaves. “If zoning laws change I could definitely see myself expanding and moving to Burbank. I consider it a second home.” With tattooing being a legally protected art form, and with neighboring cities embracing regulated tattoo businesses, Burbank’s restrictive stance may soon face scrutiny.