The Burbank Animal Shelter is running out of kennel space for their dogs. They are dangerously full and need dog fosters ASAP.

Even if you can only foster for a few weeks, it will help to mange the amount of dogs coming into the shelter right now. The Burbank Animal Shelter will match you with a dog that fits your lifestyle, and they will cover all costs including food and care.

Please foster a dog and help save a life! To learn more, please contact vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com.