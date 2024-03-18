Dogs Fosters Needed

Dog Fosters URGENTLY needed! PLEASE HELP SAVE A LIFE.

The Burbank Animal Shelter is running out of kennel space for our dogs. You can help save lives by fostering a dog. We will match dogs that fit your lifestyle, and we provide all the food and supplies you will need. Even if you can only foster for a few weeks, it will save lives.

Please foster a dog and save a life! Contact vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com to learn more. If you cannot foster, but know someone who can, please pass this message along. Please share this message.