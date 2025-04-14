Dolores Huerta Middle School Madrigals Shine at Carnegie Hall

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Dolores Huerta Middle School Madrigals, an advanced choir composed of 7th and 8th grade students, took the stage at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City. Performing alongside the prestigious National Youth Chorus under the direction of Dr. Jeffery Redding, the Madrigals represented their school and community with incredible poise and talent.

The DHMS Madrigals were one of just 14 choirs from across the nation selected to participate in this extraordinary event—and notably, the only middle school choir in the entire country to receive the honor. After a rigorous audition process, the students were invited to join a weekend of intensive rehearsals, culminating in a breathtaking performance of advanced choral repertoire typically reserved for advanced high school ensembles.

Their participation was not only a testament to their dedication and hard work, but also a proud milestone for Dolores Huerta Middle School. Taking the stage at one of the most renowned concert venues in the world, these young vocalists showcased the power of music education and the extraordinary potential of middle school performers.