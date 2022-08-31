Donut Hut Voted Best Donut Shop in Burbank

Donut Hut was voted by the public as the best donut shop in Burbank for 2022. The myBurbank’s Best contest 2022 featured over 170 categories in which the community nominated their favorite businesses. Donut Hut took the win for best donut shop and has been a fan favorite since their establishment in the early 1980s.

Photo from Instagram @donuthutofficial

Owner, Bryan Sim, has continued the legacy of this family-owned business in Burbank. “Donut Hut is a small town donut store that has served many generations of Burbank residents,” said Sim. “I love that Burbank has the feel of a small town. It’s safe, the schools are great, and the people are friendly,” he adds.

Donut Hut is a retro yellow and red corner shop in the Magnolia Park Merchants District that is open 24 hours a day. Windows wrap around two sides of the shop so that you can watch the donuts being made right before your eyes.

Photo from Instagram @donuthutofficial

“I love the French crullers, double chocolate donut, apple fritters, and the butterflies,” said Sim. Along with his favorites, some must try treats are the new blueberry fritters, pistachio almond donuts, pumpkin spice, blueberry cake old fashioned, and the peanut butter jelly donut. You can also find all the traditional favorites in the shop from bars to jelly donuts to the raised and glazed.

Photo from Instagram @donuthutofficial

In 2016, Donut Hut became the inspiration behind a painting Bob Dylan created for his collection: The Beaten Path. The series was the songwriter’s first collection of paintings done of the American landscape. While traveling the streets and backgrounds of the U.S., Dylan painted scenes and store fronts, including our very own Burbank donut shop, Donut Hut. “Staying out of the mainstream and traveling the back roads, free born style. I believe that the key to the future is in the remnants of the past,” said Dylan in an interview about his art.

Painting of Donut Hut done by Bob Dylan, 2016

Donut Hut is located at 2025 W Magnolia Blvd so stop by and try the best and most iconic donuts of the city.