Downtown Burbank Arts Festival Returns to San Fernando Blvd. May 14 & 15

The Downtown Burbank Arts Festival is back and better than ever!

The Downtown Burbank Partnership, in collaboration with Jackalope Arts, presents the Downtown Burbank Arts Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public in the heart of Downtown Burbank.

The Downtown Burbank Arts Festival brings together inventive artisans selling handmade housewares such as candles and ceramics, fashion and accessory designers, beauty products, and visual art for a one-of-a-kind festival experience unique to Southern California.

All are invited to experience the creative process, mingle with artists, and browse the many shops and restaurants in Downtown Burbank. Acoustic musicians will be roaming the festival performing tunes for guests as they shop their way through the event.

Don’t miss the Chalk Block showcasing more than 15 chalk artists creating designs from film and television.

Festival attendees are also welcome to check out the murals found in Downtown Burbank paseos and businesses. Take pictures of their favorite murals to share with the hashtag #DTNBUR. Come and shop the 180+ featured handmade makers and support local artists!