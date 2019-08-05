Downtown Burbank Car Classic Attracts Thousands of Car Aficionados

On Saturday, August 3, The Burbank Car Classic held its ninth annual car show along San Fernando Boulevard from Magnolia to Angeleno with hundreds of classic automobiles including several movie set cars on display.

The show started around 3:00 p.m. while it was still well over 90 degrees. As the sun started to set, the crowd grew larger, estimated well into the thousands.

Including the cars for viewing, the show also had vendors selling car polishing products, ice cream, clothing and more.

Awards were presented to Best of Show, Best Modified Vehicle, Best Classic Vehicle, Best Custom Car, Best Celebrity Car, Best Nostalgic Vehicle and Most Likely To Get A Speeding Ticket.

Burbank Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy judged Best Celebrity Vehicle and that prize went to Bob Pritchard with his 1954 Oldsmobile.

Here is a photo gallery from the event: