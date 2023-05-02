Downtown Burbank Cultural Market Expands Operations to Saturday Nights

The Downtown Burbank community has something to cheer about as the Downtown Burbank Cultural Market announces its expansion of operations to Saturday nights. Starting this week, the market will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market is known for its delicious food and unique handcrafted goods that are on display every Friday night. With the new expansion, visitors now have more opportunities to indulge in their favorite treats, shop for handcrafted goods, and experience the amazing atmosphere that the market has to offer.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re expanding our operations to Saturday nights,” said the founder of the market, Hilda Avanessian. “The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market has become a staple of the community, and we’re excited to offer our visitors more opportunities to experience everything that the market has to offer.”

The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out with friends or a unique shopping experience, the market has got you covered. Visitors can expect to find a wide variety of food options, ranging from classic favorites to international delights. They can also browse through stalls of handcrafted goods, jewelry, art, and more.

The market is a vibrant hub of culture and community, and visitors can expect to be immersed in the lively atmosphere of Downtown Burbank. With the expansion of operations to Saturday nights, the market is set to become an even bigger draw for locals and visitors alike.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and head on over to the Downtown Burbank Cultural Market for an unforgettable Saturday night. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, visit the market’s official website or follow them on social media using the hashtag #DowntownBurbank #CulturalMarket #SaturdayNightVibes.