Downtown Burbank, Empire Center Hit by Rash of Auto Burglaries

Burbank Police that a crew from Northern California is responsible for a range of auto burglary that occurred Sunday night in downtown Burbank.

According to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green, 12 auto burglaries occurred in Burbank in about a three hour window Sunday evening, February 23.

During that time there were three auto burglaries in the Empire Center, six in Downtown Burbank and two in residential areas.

Please believe that the burglaries were committed by the same crew, probably from Northern California. A few weeks ago four men were arrested from the Oakland area after attempting a home burglary in Burbank.

It is important that you lock your vehicle and valuable objects are not visible from the outside.