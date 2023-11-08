Downtown Burbank Gears Up for Annual Winter Wine Walk & Street Fair

Downtown Burbank is all set to usher in the holiday season with its much-anticipated annual Winter Wine Walk & Street Fair on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The event, which runs from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., promises to be a grand celebration of wine and local businesses.

The Winter Wine Walk will span San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue, transforming the area into the wine-tasting event of the season. The official kickoff of the Winter Wine Walk is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Over 30 Downtown Burbank businesses will host tasting stations, complemented by a free, public street fair on San Fernando Boulevard. The event will feature an array of vendors, live entertainment, and a festive ambiance. Attendees can also browse more than 600 shops and restaurants in Downtown Burbank, providing an early start to the holiday shopping season.

Adding to the festive spirit, the event will feature live musical performances and a magical snowfall from the main stage at San Fernando Boulevard and Palm Avenue, accessible to all. The snowfall is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Please note that San Fernando Boulevard, between Magnolia Avenue and Angeleno Avenue, will be closed to traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Olive Avenue will also be closed between First Street and Third Street. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

To access the wine-tasting locations and consume alcohol, individuals must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID. Tickets will also be sold at the door while supplies last. Entry to the street fair and main stage section of the event is free of charge. For more information and ticket sales, please visit www.burbankwinterwinewalk.com.