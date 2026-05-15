Downtown Burbank x Richard Orlinski Exhibition Now Open

The AMC Walkway has been transformed into a free open-air gallery, bringing seven larger-than-life sculptures by French neo-pop artist Richard Orlinski into one of Burbank’s busiest and most recognizable gathering places. Presented by Visit Burbank, the Downtown Burbank x Richard Orlinski Exhibition is now on display through July 21, 2026, marking the artist’s Burbank debut.

For anyone heading downtown for a movie, dinner, shopping, or a night out, the walkway now offers a look at bold, high-gloss animal sculptures that have turned the area into a walking art experience. The pieces are part of Orlinski’s signature Born Wild series, known for its vivid colors, sharp faceted surfaces, and striking animal forms that blend pop-art energy with cubist-inspired geometry.

Richard Orlinski statues at the AMC Walkway. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The series began in 2004 with Orlinski’s first public work, a red resin crocodile, a piece that is now part of the Burbank installation. Since then, his work has been exhibited in more than 200 galleries and public spaces around the world, including the Grand Palais in Paris, Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, and the National Art Center in Tokyo. This summer, Burbank joins that international list.

“The Downtown Burbank Richard Orlinski Exhibition is exactly the kind of cultural experience that defines our city,” said Tamala Takahashi, Mayor of the City of Burbank. “Public art plays an important role in bringing people together, and this exhibition will give our community a shared space for creativity and connection. It reflects Burbank’s commitment to celebrating the arts and creating vibrant places where we can gather and engage.”

That sense of gathering is part of what makes the exhibition feel especially fitting for Downtown Burbank. The AMC Walkway is already a natural meeting point for residents, families, visitors, and moviegoers. Now, with the addition of Orlinski’s monumental sculptures, the space invites people to linger a little longer, take photos, start conversations, and experience public art in a place they already pass through often.

The exhibition also arrives at a meaningful moment for the city. It will coincide with the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Downtown Burbank on July 18 and 19, when international visitors are expected to come through the area. For local businesses, restaurants, and shops, the installation offers another opportunity to welcome new faces while giving residents something special to enjoy close to home.

The Orlinski exhibition continues the momentum of Visit Burbank’s 2024 Elephant Parade, which brought large-scale public art throughout the city and showed how sculpture can spark community pride, connection, and curiosity. This new installation builds on that energy while also placing Burbank alongside other global cultural destinations that have hosted Orlinski’s work.