Dr. Bertram Steps Down as Principal at Burbank High School

In a letter to Burbank High Families sent today, May 31, Burbank High School Principal Dr. Mike Bertram announced he is stepping down to focus on his health and family.

Here is what Dr. Bertram sent out to parents Friday:

Dear Burbank High School Families:

Being the principal at Burbank High School has been such a blessing. It is a rewarding job, however, it is also tough at times. I have had a rough year personally, and I feel that it is time for me to step down from my position as principal and refocus on my health and my family. I have appreciated all the love and support I have received during my time in Burbank. I will always cherish the relationships I have formed with you and your student(s). It is all of you that makes Burbank High School a wonderful place to go to school. I am looking forward to some recuperation over the summer and taking the time to decide where my journey will take me next.

The Burbank Unified School District will be conducting a search for the next principal of Burbank High School over the next several weeks. The school will be ready to open when the school year starts in August. Have a great weekend …

Thank you for everything, and always remember, “It’s great to be a Bulldog.”

Mike (Dr. Bertram)