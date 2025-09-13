Dr. Oscar Macias, Hard-Working, Dedicated, Driven

Dr. Oscar Macias has been serving Burbank as an educator and an administrator for two and a half decades.

By Rick Assad

Known for his distinctive bow ties, Dr. Oscar Macias, who was appointed in June 2025 as interim Superintendent of the Burbank Unified School District, has been giving back to the community for two and a half decades.

In some way, Macias, who began his career in public education in 1992 as a campus supervisor in the Los Angeles Unified School District at George K. Porter Middle School, feels a sense of obligation to serve people.

“My guiding principle is to over serve the underserved,” he said. “I believe in leading with authenticity, equity, and humanity – always putting students and people before policies.”

For the last few years, there has been upheaval at the BUSD.

“Rebuilding trust requires authenticity, consistency, and genuine collaboration. I aim to strengthen community partnerships and foster a culture of belonging and accountability across the district,” said Macias, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology from California State University, Northridge, a Master’s in Education from National University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from USC’s Rossier School of Education, started his teaching career at Porter.

It’s almost impossible to see Macias, whose career in Burbank commenced in 2000 when he taught at-promise students at Community Day School, without his bow ties.

“Yes – my bow tie is a tribute to my mentor, Dr. Pedro Garcia, a former superintendent and professor at USC. He taught me that any role in the profession of public education is about humanity and service,” he stated. “Wearing a bow tie reminds me daily of the responsibility and privilege of being a public educator and leader.”

Still, the bow tie is so much more, and like FOX sports baseball reporter and The Athletic senior writer, Ken Rosental, who also wears bow ties to bring attention to important causes.

“It is also in honor of my parents who sacrificed so much for their three sons to have the opportunities they did not have,” explained Macias, who in 2007 became assistant principal at Burroughs High and in 2015 was appointed principal at Luther Burbank Middle School.

Macias paid tribute to his father and mother.

“My parents, Enrique and Bertha Macias, are my heroes. Immigrants from Mexico, they taught me the value of hard work, humility, and love,” he said. “Their sacrifices shaped my drive and my commitment to education and equity.”

Macias then added. “Lastly, the bow tie is a symbol of my commitment to public education and serving in a leadership role,” he stated.

Macias, who joined the Glendale Unified School District as Equity, Access and Family Engagement in 2022 before returning to BUSD in 2024 as Director of Secondary Education and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, receives pleasure tying his tie.

“I only wear self-tie bow ties,” he said. “The process of tying it every morning calibrates me to have the right mindset for each and every day of service.”

Interim Superintendent isn’t an easy job but it was a calling.

“Navigating complex systems while ensuring every student, every teacher, support staff member, administrator and BUSD community member feels seen, supported, and empowered,” Macias stressed. “Also, balancing the needs of diverse communities is challenging – but it’s also deeply rewarding.”

Mentors are critical and Macias had his.

“Dr. Garcia profoundly influenced my career and philosophy. He was a professor at USC at the Rossier School of Education. His legacy of leadership and advocacy for underserved communities continues to guide me,” he explained. He was my mentor and friend and I miss him dearly.”

Education is near and dear to Macias but it wasn’t what he envisioned as a career.

“I originally planned to become a lawyer to advocate for the underrepresented,” he said. “But a chance opportunity to teach revealed my true calling. Education became my platform for advocacy, equity, and transformation.”

Having been involved in education for more than three decades, it has been revealed to Macias that education is working with people and helping them find their space and calling, and includes students.

“Students today face more complex social and emotional challenges, but their resilience and potential remain constant,” he offered. “They need connection, support, and high expectations – just like we did.”

Lessons are learned every day and everywhere, including the athletic fields and stadiums.

“Sports teach discipline, teamwork, and leadership,” Macias said. “My own experience in baseball taught me life lessons that shaped my character and perspective.”

It seems that Macias is an educational force of nature and in some sense that’s true but he also finds time to be with loved ones.

“I enjoy spending time with my family, attending USC football games, L.A. Kings games, L.A. Dodger games, and community events, and yes – adding to my bow tie collection,” he said. “We also have a tripawd chocolate retriever named Maddie. She is a bone cancer survivor and is a rear leg amputee, and a reminder of how to adapt and overcome challenges with spirit and fight.”

Always the teacher, Macias loves knowledge and the ability to share it.

“I also enjoy mentoring and connecting with others through shared stories and experiences,” he said.