Drive Right, Save Lives Renders Important Information

The hour and a half meeting at the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley is one tool to prevent automobile accidents and worse.

Driving an automobile is a privilege and not a right, and must be taken seriously because there could be dire consequences.

At the most recent meeting of Drive Right, Save Lives at the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, which lasted an hour and a half, was hosted by Romik Hacobian, who is the Burbank Police Commissioner and President of the Burbank Armenian Association, centered around being a safe, smart and educated driver.

Rashawn Morris, Director of Impact with the Boys and Girls Club spoke to the audience that included adults and teenagers, and was followed by Lieutenant Peter Robinson from the Glendale police department.

Several members of the Burbank police department were on hand including Lieutenant Jeffrey Barcus, who spoke briefly, and were recognized and so was the Glendale police department.

Drive Right Driving Program at BGC

Burbank motorcycle officer Ryan Rhoads discussed several important points including using seat belts, don’t drive and be distracted, don’t drive while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, don’t speed, know your stopping distance, don’t drive recklessly and don’t leave the scene of an accident if people are hurt.

Burbank City Council member Zizette Mullins was also in attendance and was a guest speaker.

“You need to bring awareness and education once you get behind the

wheel,” she said. “There’s a responsibility. Keep your eyes on the road and be safe. Otherwise, the consequences are terrible.”

Hacobian, who grew up in Glendale and lost two people he was close to in a street racing accident in 2002, including one who was his cousin’s ex-boyfriend, knows just how vital these meetings are.

“These events are important because they bring the community together to have real, honest conversations about road safety. This campaign started following a tragic accident on Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard on Tuesday, August 3, 2001 [that incident took the lives of three young adults including Cerain Baker, a wide receiver on the Burroughs High football team],” he said. “After that tragedy, many in the community were saying the City of Burbank wasn’t doing enough to prevent these types of incidents. In my official capacity as a Police Commissioner, this campaign is our response, an effort to rally our city around education, awareness, and prevention.”

Hacobian, who was rear-ended on December 2, 2009 from someone who was texting while driving, suffers from a degenerative condition in his neck called cervical radiculitis, which causes constant pain, numbness and loss of strength in his right arm, then added: “As President of the Burbank Armenian Association, this campaign was also important to us as a community organization,” he stated. “We had heard concerns that our Armenian community wasn’t doing enough to speak directly to our young drivers. This effort was our way of taking that seriously, stepping up, and being part of a broader solution that protects all families, not just through words, but through action.”

Bringing awareness is just one tool to help lower the number of accidents and injuries, and even worse, according to Hacobian.

“We launched this campaign less than a year ago, and while we have made great progress, we know we still have a long way to go,” he said. “So far, we have brought together over 30 community partners, joined forces with the Glendale Police Department, and secured commitments from 10 car dealerships across both cities. The car dealerships play a crucial role. They are the last stop before someone gets behind the wheel, so handing out safety brochures at the point of sale is a powerful way to start a conversation before the engine even starts.”

Knowing that younger drivers are impressionable, it’s important to stress that being safe and responsible are keys to preventing accidents.

“We are also working with the Burbank School District to plan a driver safety event at one of the local high schools,” Hacobian stated. “And one of our key partners, West Coast Customs, is stepping in with a strong commitment to help expand the message through their global platforms, which reach millions of young adults.”

Hacobian continued: “Our most recent workshop with the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley marked our third event under this campaign,” he said. “It was another important step in creating safe spaces for education and conversation, especially for our youth.”

Events like this are critical, according to Hacobian.

“They open eyes and shift perspectives,” he said. “Whether it is a teen hearing directly from an officer or a parent realizing the real life impact of distracted driving, these events create moments that stay with people. They turn concern into awareness, and awareness into action.”

Being made aware of the dangers of driving recklessly, impaired or distracted is important.

“Education is the foundation. But it has to be personal and accessible,” Hocobian said. “Whether it is through school events, community workshops, or a simple flyer handed out with a new car, our goal is to meet people where they are and give them the tools to make better choices on the road.”

Here is a message from Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero and Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid.

“Every year in California, thousands of lives are lost, and tens of thousands are injured in traffic crashes involving unsafe speed or driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs,” they said. “Those are lives forever changed, with loved ones left to pick up the pieces. Reckless driving can have tragic consequences. Drive responsibly, slow down, and never get behind the wheel impaired. Take care of each other and respect the community we share.”