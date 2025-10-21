Driving Funding to Burbank Water & Power through State and Federal Advocacy

Burbank Water & Power (BWP) General Manager Mandip Samra is leading BWP through a period of ambitious modernization with Burbank’s needs as the top priority. Proactive state and federal advocacy have been a key strategy for driving grants and appropriations for critical utility services. It often takes years of advocacy to receive an investment, but when it comes, it is well worth it.

BWP was recently awarded $16.1 million to improve Burbank’s Water Infrastructure. This FEMA grant is for the seismic retrofit of critical water mains along the Verdugo Fault. The project ensures Burbank’s water system remains resilient in the face of earthquakes and reduces the upward pressure on rates, which benefits the entire community. The American Public Power Association (APPA) also awarded Burbank $125,000 to install a 500-kWh iron flow battery, which enhances our eco-campus by storing excess energy from our solar arrays.

BWP regularly applies for grants and appropriations for infrastructure investments and pilot programs, which directly offset costs that may have been included in rates. Currently, BWP is awaiting responses for grant applications and appropriation requests totaling over $30 million, while continuing to identify future funding opportunities.

A lesser-known fact about Ms. Samra’s advocacy is the impact BWP has on proposed legislative mandates and compliance requirements. Ms. Samra has been a voice of reason and a thought leader in explaining how legislative mandates often create unreasonable cost pressures for a utility of BWP’s size. Ms. Samra’s travels to Washington DC, Sacramento, and Industry Conferences are where these connections are made. The advocacy conversations that follow have resulted in influencing the direction of mandates, providing BWP the best outcomes to meet the unique needs of our community.

One example is the complex requirements to purchase renewable resources. COVID has had a lasting economic impact, and many of the renewable power contracts and projects vanished, leaving the few available at a premium price. Instead of moving forward with expensive and overpriced contracts, Ms. Samra took the lead in contacting legislative representatives and leaders at the Federal and California Energy Commissions to explain our challenges. BWP remains steadfast in its commitment to a zero-carbon future, balanced with our commitment to reliability and affordability.

In the coming month, Ms. Samra will be back out in the community having coffee chats with community members. These are the opportunities you will only find at a community-owned utility. Your leaders come to you to listen to your concerns and advocate for Burbank’s priorities.

