DroneArt Show Set to Light Up the Sky at LA Equestrian Center

Get ready, Burbank! The skies above the Los Angeles Equestrian Center are about to come alive in a whole new way. From Thursday, June 26 through Saturday, June 28, the DroneArt Show: A Music Concert and Drone Show, an original experience powered by Fever, will take audiences on an unforgettable journey where classical music meets cutting-edge technology.

Set in an open-air venue bathed in the warm glow of thousands of candles, this unique event offers a magical, multi-sensory experience unlike anything the city has seen. Guests will be transported into an ethereal world as a live string quartet performs masterpieces by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, and more—while over 500 synchronized drones paint the night sky with breathtaking light animations.

The 65-minute performance is divided into two acts:

Act I: The Seasons – featuring Vivaldi’s Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, as well as Debussy’s The Snow Is Dancing

Act II: The Birds – showcasing works like The Swan, The Cuckoo, The Ballad of the Unhatched Chicks, and Swan Lake’s iconic finale.

Drone art show.

Gates open at 7:15 p.m., allowing guests time to stretch out under the stars on picnic blankets and enjoy the serene candlelit ambiance before the 8:45 p.m. showtime. While outside chairs are not permitted, those preferring formal seating can purchase tickets in designated chair-provided sections.

Held at the LA Equestrian Center at 480 Riverside Drive, this ADA-compliant venue offers convenient parking, making it accessible and family-friendly (children under 3 attend free!)

Whether you’re a fan of classical music, a lover of the arts, or simply looking for a truly magical night out, the DroneArt Show promises to stir your senses and ignite your imagination. With only three performances scheduled, tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Don’t miss your chance to see music, light, and innovation converge in one spectacular night under the stars. For tickets and more information, visit Fever’s official site here: https://feverup.com/m/366499