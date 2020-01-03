DUI Checkpoint Results in Zero Arrests

Burbank police issued a press release for their DUI and drivers license checkpoints which they held on December 21 near Glenoaks and Cedar in Burbank from 9 pm to 2 am.

During the checkpoint, 914 vehicles pass through and were screened according to the release. Police issued seven sobriety tests which all drivers passed. Four drivers received tickets for driving without a license or driving with a suspended or revoked license and three tickets were given out for hazardous driving violations.

Police feel the low number of arrests is a direct result in drivers making better choices using alcohol and drugs and also using designated drivers and ridesharing services.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided in a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety administration.