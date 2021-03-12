Eagle Scout Project Educates Public on Coyote Awareness

Life Scout, Richie Collins, organized a coyote awareness campaign for his Eagle Scout Project in order to help assist the Burbank Animal Shelter in educating the public on the growing coyote issue arising in Burbank. The campaign consisted of the distribution of over a thousand copies of the Burbank Police Department’s Community Bulletin on Coyote Awareness.

17 year old Richie Collins is Life Scout from BSA Troop 219 and always knew that his Eagle Scout Project would help the Burbank Animal Shelter. After reaching out to the shelter to see what needs they had, he learned about the growing issue with coyotes in Burbank. “People don’t know what to do if they see a coyote. They typically just leave them alone, and the coyotes slowly get used to being around docile humans, and get more comfortable wandering into residential areas to find food. It’s even worse now because of far less traffic due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Collins.

Photo courtesy of Richie Collins

The Burbank Animal Shelter gets frequent calls regarding incidents between pet owners and coyotes which can take away from other important day to day issues the shelter deals with. If more people are educated on the precautions provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, then residents and communities can help to create a manageable co-habitaton between Burbank and its wildlife. “To improve the relationship between coyotes and our residents, Richie and his Scout Troop have collaborated with the Burbank Animal Shelter to distribute more than 1,000 informational packets and posters to residents and businesses. This will help all of us to better coexist with Burbank’s indigenous wildlife and I am deeply grateful for Richie and his Scout Troop’s service to our community,” said Mayor Bob Frutos.

Collins campaign enlisted his fellow scouts to help pass out fliers in early March, dropping them off and homes and businesses in an at-risk area. The local businesses that posted up the bulletin will help to continue Collins’ campaign by increasing its reach to their hundreds of customers. “The entire project was handled very well, as all of the scouts followed proper social distancing protocols.” added Collins. On top of the flyers, Collins has also created a GoFundMe fundraiser online to help raise money to purchase small air horns and whistles to be given out as hazing devices for wild coyotes wandering into residential areas, as well as any costs from the Eagle Scout project. Donate to Richie Collin’s Scout Project HERE.

According to the Burbank Police Department’s Community Bulletin to following precautions have been listed below.

• Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

• Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.

• Install motion-sensitive lighting or sprinklers around the house.

• Trim ground level shrubbery to reduce hiding places.

• If followed by a coyote, make loud noises and/or throw rocks in its direction.

• Put garbage in tightly closed containers that can’t be tipped over.

• Remove sources of water.

• Do not leave pet food outside.

• Bring pets in at night.

• Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

• Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, poultry and other small pets.

• Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.