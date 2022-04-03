Early Morning Accident Involving Semi Truck Closes Empire Off Ramp for Hours

Sunday morning at 5:58 am, Burbank Fire Units responded to a reported semi-truck that came off the I-5 freeway at the Empire off-ramp to the roadway below.

The accident brought a large response to the scene because the original caller reported to CHP that the truck involved was a tanker truck.

PowerPoint reported the response included a Burbank Battalion Chief, Fire Engines 11, 13, 14, 32 and Truck Companies 11, 12, 21, and 32, Hazmat Units 12 and 24, USAR units 21 and 32 from Glendale and Pasadena. Once on scene, it was determined this was a box semi and not a tanker and some of the rescue equipment was released.

Luckily the accident did not involve other vehicles on the freeway or below.

The driver had to be extracted from below the cab of the truck and was transported to Los Angeles County USC Medical center with nonlife-threatening injuries, in fact, he was alert and oriented with minor injuries.

Due to the nature of the incident with a small fuel spill of 20-30 gallons that was dyked at the scene, Burbank Public Works responded as well to assist with the fuel cleanup. Caltrans responded to repair 30 feet of guardrail that was destroyed in the accident.

Units remained on the scene for the investigation along with the removal of the truck and debris until 12:50 pm.