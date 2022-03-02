Early Morning Fire at IHOP closes Restaurant Day after National Pancake Day

While millions celebrated National Pancake Day on March 1, the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) will use March 2 to fix their restaurant.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Burbank firefighters responded around 1:40 am after a passerby on the freeway reported possibly seeing flames coming from the popular IHOP on Walnut and San Fernando.

At first, the fire was thought to be vegetation on the side of the building but firefighters quickly found the fire was on the back deck of the building and had quickly worked its way up an outside wall to both the attic and nearby electrical lines.

Firefighters had to cut some holes in the roof for ventilation of the attic area. There was no fire damage in the nearby dining room, but there was water damage.

Officials called the Health Department which is mandatory anytime there is an incident at a restaurant and the Burbank Water and Power cut electricity to the restaurant until repairs could be made. According to Burbank Fire Department, the cause of the fire continues to be under investigation and the damage is still being tabulated.