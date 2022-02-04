Early Morning Fire Destroys One Unit of a Burbank Triplex

Burbank Fire Fighters responded to the 2500 Block of Brighton Street on Friday morning at 12:28 am to find a triplex with the front unit showing fire inside. The first engine on scene went directly into fire attack while the truck company went to the roof to ventilate the roof.

Burbank Firefighters had to make several ventilation holes in the roof during the fire. (© 2022 Photo by Ross A Benson)

The fire was well established and additional fire equipment was called in the assist, including a Glendale Battalion Chief and a Glendale air unit to replenish firefighter’s air supply bottles. Firefighters inside requested additional help extinguishing the fire that could have moved into a second unit.

Firefighters knock down the flames at 1:00 am and held the fire to the original duplex of origin, including its kitchen. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters and the Red Cross was called to assist two occupants.

The cause of the fire is under routine investigation and the damage totals are still being tabulated.