Early Morning Fire Guts Roy’s Liquor on San Fernando Blvd

Burbank Firefighters were preparing for a 9/11 flag ceremony when the bell rang for a Structure Fire at Roy’s Liquor located at 1627 N. San Fernando Blvd. When the first engine arrived on the scene they reported they had a small mini-mall with flames showing from the front of Roy’s Liquor and Market.

The fire got into the common attic and firefighters got on the roof to ventilate and attempt to stop the progression of the blaze. Battalion Chief Kennet Robertson took command of the incident and directed firefighters to other areas of the building. The first Engine company Engine 11 was assigned Fire Attack with Engine 13 as there backup. The Chief called for an additional 2 engine companies and had Paramedics handle the medical division.

The fire was knocked down quickly and held to the building of origin and then the assignment was reduced.

A Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause which was determined to be electrical in nature.

Burbank Police were called along with Public Works to assist with closing and detouring traffic on San Fernando Blvd in both directions, and diverting some traffic up Grismer to Glenoaks.

This fire required 34 Burbank Firefighters under the direction of Battalion Chief Kennet Robertson, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The damage caused was reported as $250,000 to the structure and $400,000 to the contents.