Early Morning Shooting Sends Man to Hospital

Burbank Police Detectives are still actively investigating an early morning shooting in the 200 block of West Elm that left one man with a gunshot wound.

Initially, the call went out to Verdugo Fire (Burbank Fire Dept.) to send paramedics for a gunshot wound to a 30 year-old male who had been shot in the hand in front of the residence at 2:19 am. Fire dispatchers passed on the information to police who responded immediately.

Once on scene, police on scene determined the suspects had left the scene although it was reported that the victim or witnesses were really not being cooperative with police.

According to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department the injury to his his hand was not life-threatening, “Detectives are still on-scene and investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. Detectives are not releasing any other details at this time.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.