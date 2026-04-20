Early Morning Stabbing Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized

An investigation is underway following an early-morning stabbing that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

On April 20, 2026, at about 6:00 a.m., Burbank Police officers and paramedics responded to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street following a report of two individuals stabbed inside a single-family residence. Upon arrival, officers located two adult female victims suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, where one later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area for the suspect but were unable to locate anyone matching the description. The relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victims remains under investigation.

Detectives are actively canvassing the neighborhood for evidence and reviewing surveillance footage. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending identification by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.