Earthquake Brace Grant Program for Burbank Homes

If you are reading this article, then chances are excellent that you can receive grant money to earthquake-retrofit your home. Time is running out, however! There are just a few days left to register to become qualified for the grant.

So, you may ask, “How do I qualify for the grant?”

It’s quite simple. Just answer “yes” to the following questions:

Do I own my home? Do I live there?

Is my home in one of these Burbank zip codes? 91501, 91502, 91504 ,91505, 91506, 91507

Do I have a crawl space under my house?

If you can answer “yes” to these questions, then chances are very good that you qualify for one of the $3000 grants being offered as part of the “earthquake brace and bolt program.”

First, go to https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com/ and register for the program.

The Earthquake Brace and Bolt program has been receiving amazing reviews about retrofit work https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com/contractorlisting.

Safe-T-Proof is one of California's leading retrofit companies.

Program Rules Highlights

For CRMP-Funded and FEMA-Funded EBB Programs

Homeowners, Contractors and Design Professionals participating in the Earthquake Brace + Bolt programs are required to agree to and adhere to the full Program Rules and Terms of Use posted on the EarthquakeBraceBolt.com website.

For homeowners these include but are not limited to:

The homeowner must use the house as their primary residence , be the owner of the record and live in the house that will be retrofitted.

, be the that will be retrofitted. The house must be located within one of the ZIP Codes designated by EBB.

designated by EBB. Only one registration per house.

per house. If a homeowner chooses to hire a contractor to do the EBB retrofit, the contractor must be listed on the EBB Contractor Directory.

The house must successfully pass a final inspection by a local building inspector, confirming the retrofit was done in accordance with CEBC Chapter A3.

The retrofit may not receive any other grant funding from any other program.

