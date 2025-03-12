East Olive to Once Again be Redesigned With New Striping of Traffic Lanes

The City of Burbank is set to begin the East Olive Reconfiguration Restriping Project, a roadway improvement effort designed to enhance safety and better integrate Olive Avenue with the surrounding residential neighborhood. The project, scheduled for Monday, March 17, 2025, through Thursday, March 20, 2025, will adjust lane striping on Olive Avenue between Glenoaks Boulevard and Sunset Canyon Drive to address resident’s concerns and provide additional separation between parked and traveling vehicles.

Portion of Olive that will be undergoing new striping for traffic

The East Olive Reconfiguration Restriping Project will modify the current roadway layout by widening on-street parking spaces and slightly narrowing the center turning lane to accommodate this improvement. These changes aim to improve roadway safety for all users. The number of and width of travel lanes will remain the same.

Project Schedule & Traffic Impacts

Roadwork Dates : March 17–20, 2025 (schedule subject to weather conditions)

: March 17–20, 2025 (schedule subject to weather conditions) Work Hours : 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

: 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM Traffic Impacts: East Olive Avenue is expected to remain accessible during the restriping process. However, drivers and residents should anticipate temporary lane closures, lane shifts, cone patterns, and roadwork equipment and personnel during this time.

The original reconfiguration of East Olive Avenue was installed in February 2024 as part of the Citywide Residential Paving Program, which maintains Burbank’s streets in good condition. In November 2024, the Burbank City Council directed staff to modify the striping in the project area to improve safety and respond to community feedback.

For more information about the East Olive Reconfiguration Restriping Project, please visit the project page: burbankca.gov/web/community-development/east-olive-avenue-reconfiguration-project