Elderly Burbank Resident is Killed in Traffic Accident

Burbank police released today that a traffic accident that occurred around 4 pm on Friday, December 3 took the life of 85-year-old Allan Roy Levine, a resident of Burbank.

(Image by Google Maps)

According to a release by Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, the accident occurred at the corner of Floyd St. and San Fernando Blvd.

“When police officers arrived, they found the driver of one of the vehicles, an elderly man, with serious injuries. Paramedics transported the man to a local trauma center.

“After spending several hours in the hospital, the man was pronounced deceased.”

He said that the driver of the other vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene for police.

At this time, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation,” said Green.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call the Burbank Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at (818) 238-3100.