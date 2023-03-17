Election Changes Highlightrd Burbank School District Meeting

Six trustee area boundary maps presented to school board members, and one seems to fit the bill.

At the most recent Burbank School Board meeting on Thursday night at City Hall, the highlight was provided by the third public hearing regarding potential composition of trustee areas prior to drawing of maps, pursuant to election code section 10010, subdivision (a)(1).

For those not familiar, here is some brief but important background information.

The Burbank Unified School District’s Board of Education is currently elected under an “at-large” election system, where board members are elected by voters of the entire District.

On December 15, 2022, the board adopted a resolution, signaling its intent to transition to by-trustee area elections commencing with the 2024 election cycle.

In a by-trustee area election system, each board member must reside within the designated trustee area boundary and is elected only by the voters in that trustee area.

On December 15, 2022, the district’s legal counsel, Lozano Smith, also presented information on the transition process and potential criteria for drawing the trustee area boundary maps.

Following the presentations, the board held the first of two statutorily required hearings to receive input from the community on the trustee-area map creation process, pursuant to elections code section 10010(a)(1), prior to the drawing of draft maps.

On Thursday evening at city hall, the district’s demographer provided pertinent information on the transition process, reviewed the district criteria, and presented the initial draft trustee area boundary maps.

Following the presentations, the board held the third of five statutorily required hearings in this process, pursuant to elections code section 10010(a)(1).

This will be the first board hearing at which the public and board can review and comment on the draft maps and provide direction on desired any new or revised maps.

Additionally, this is the board’s opportunity to narrow the draft maps from six to a smaller group of “focus” maps.

The board members, led by President Steve Ferguson, who attended Burbank High, was particularly fond of map No. 104, which they believed to be more equitable for homeowners and renters.

This discussion lasted nearly 45 minutes and all five members, including Ferguson, seemed to be in agreement that No. 104 stood out from the other five maps.

There’s good news for the Burroughs softball team as the Bears will receive a portable outfield fence at Olive Park, the team’s playing field with the generous help from Providence High.

Now, when a long fly ball is belted to the outfield, it won’t simply roll past the fielder, it will need to clear a fence to mark a home run.

Also, the bullpen will also have a permanent fence and the cost of the fences are $15,000.

More excellent news for the team and besides one 10 foot storage container, a second storage container was approved and will be made available.

School board member, Dr. Emily Weisberg, said that she hopes the new improvements will allow the softball team to host holiday tournaments, similar to what the baseball teams are able to do.