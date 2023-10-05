Elementary Kindergarten Students Help Prepeare for Thank a Soldier Packing Event

This past week, students from Roosevelt Elementary School’s kindergarten classes brought their classes to the UMe Credit Union to deliver carts full of gifts to be used on the thank you soldier event when they pack the boxes on Saturday, October 7. They’ve been collecting things for a while, and they walked to the credit union to deliver these gifts. UMe was extraordinarily gracious and gave the kids a tour and brought us through to where they were staging the boxes that they would be packing up with the public’s help this Saturday.

For nine years, pre-pandemic, the associates of Keller Williams Realty, Burbank, have come together to pack goodie boxes for our brave Americans serving in the military overseas. On October 7, from 10 am until 2 pm, they will once again hold a community box packing event in the parking lot of the Ume Credit Union at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, with music, jumpers and face painting for the kids, free lunch and more, as the community comes together to pack those boxes once again. In those nine years, they have packed and shipped nearly 10,000 boxes!

Those boxes contain snacks, new socks, hygiene items, books, thank you letters from our school children and things that make our servicemen and women have a little happier holiday season.

They began this effort to fundraise, gather items for the boxes, and plan logistics generally in May, and it all culminates this Saturday. As you can imagine, fundraising was difficult this year, and they will continue to raise funds to ship those boxes until the end of October.

The public is invited you to stop by on Saturday to see this marvelous event and be introduced to the attendees. They hope to have a huge turnout. The ideal time for introductions is during the 11 o’clock hour, but it that is inconvenient, any time during the 4 hours will be ok.