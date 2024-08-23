Elephant Parade Extends Visit and Opens Up Ownership

Have you “herd” the BIG news? Burbank’s Elephant Parade has been extended two days through Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1st-2nd)! Grab your family and friends and go see the elephants on display before they leave!

In celebration of Visit Burbank’s Elephant Parade, we are thrilled to announce that the excitement continues! A selection of elephants is now available for rental, short-term sponsorship, and permanent ownership!

Each elephant is a uniquely handcrafted artwork created by celebrity, national, and international artists!

The ownership or rental of an elephant comes with the legacy and incredible media value of Elephant Parade, a fantastic marketing opportunity for businesses, pride of ownership for private collectors, and more.

Whatever your interest please contact Kayla@ElephantParade-USA.com.

Learn more about the Elephant Parade here!