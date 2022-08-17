Elevate Burbank to Host First Ever Multicultural Arts Festival

Elevate Burbank, a new local nonprofit dedicated to promoting the understanding of cultural diversity in Burbank, is having its inaugural Multicultural Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The event will take place from 11 am to 5 pm on the field at Burbank High School.

The festival will feature local performers, poets, storytellers, and artists, including the Independent Opera Company, Alexis Rose R&B, Brian Chan Martial Arts, Cleary Irish Dancers, Hamazkayin Ani Dance Company, Guitar Ninjas, NashBerry Family Band, and much more! The festival will also include food trucks, a kids’ area, and select local vendors.

The festival is sponsored by State Senator Anthony Portantino, MSG Sphere Studios, and the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission.

“Elevate Burbank is thrilled to be hosting our first ever multicultural event. Burbank is such a rich community filled with diverse backgrounds and cultures, and we feel it’s important to lift up all voices,” says Linda Bessin, Founder and Board President of Elevate Burbank. “There’s no better way to celebrate the beauty of multiculturalism than through art, food, and community fun.”