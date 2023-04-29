Elevate Burbank’s Multicultural Arts Festival to be Held on May 6

Join Elevate Burbank for their second annual Multicultural Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6th in the parking lot of Buena Vista and Empire Ave from 11:00AM to 5:00PM. The event is free to the public and will include a full day of local talent including musicians, dancers, and artists. Local vendors and food trucks will also be at the event.

“We need opportunities to come together as a community and just have fun. Enjoy the day, see our neighbors, and shop and eat and experience some top quality entertainment for free,” Elevate Burbank President, Linda Bessin. “Having everyone come together and giving them this type of positive and uplifting experience together makes us stronger as a city.”

Elevate Burbank is a non-profit formed by a group of dedicated, multicultural, multi-racial and multi-generational locals who care about Burbank’s present and future. According to their website their “mission is to promote the understanding of cultural diversity through events, engagement and partnerships with the Burbank community. We aim to create a Burbank where residents can experience and appreciate the cultural diversity in our city. By appreciating what all residents contribute to Burbank, we hope to create a modern Burbank that is unified, joyful, vibrant and prosperous.”

This year’s location at Buena Vista and Empire is much larger than their location last year with more on-site parking available. “Because of the size of the venue we are able to triple the number of vendors who are attending. We have more performers this year and we are including a very special martial arts performance by special needs students,” said Bessin. “We want to make sure we include as much of the community as possible as performers.”

A schedule of performances can be found below and more info on those participating in the festival can be found on the Elevate Burbank website. Some of the vendors joining the fun include Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bliss Box, Local As Can Bee, Mission2Math, Moonstone Craft, Martial Arts for All, Gain Credit Union, Christopher Rizzotti, Robyn Rhodes Jewelry, and Marie Legare Photography.

Local non-profit organizations will also have booths at the event like BTAC, Home Again LA, Jacaranda Housing, Burbank Human Relations Council, and Helping Hands Senior Foundation. An art show will be unveiled at the event as well. The Go Fusion, Burnt to a Crisp, and Simply Twisted food trucks will be parked at the event providing food during the festival.

For more info click here!