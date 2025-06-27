ELLA Foundation Assists Many Young Latina Athletes

By Rick Assad

For thousands of young Latinas, playing a sport is a dream come true, but the reality is that it comes with a financial cost.

Longtime Burbank resident Lilly Travieso, who is working on a master’s degree in Business Studies with concentrations on Sports Management and Marketing from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., knows this first hand and it inspired her and her mother, Patty, to create Empowering Leadership In Latina Athletes (ELLA), which has helped thousands of young women play a sport beyond the high school level.

Lilly’s father is Manny Travieso, the Providence High softball coach who has directed the Pioneers to three straight Prep League championships.

“ELLA was founded to empower young Latina athletes and other underrepresented minorities to become leaders through sports and academic achievement,” he stated. “Lilly’s journey of wanting to play Division I softball at Cornell University, she and her mother created ELLA to provide mentorship, resources and opportunities that help Latina athletes overcome cultural and economic barriers.”

Travieso, who is an assistant softball coach at Vermont State University, added: “ELLA helps girls build confidence, prepare for college, and lead in their communities,” he stated. “To date, we’ve empowered over 6,000 Latina athletes (and more than 11,000 female athletes) and their families by providing knowledge, guidance, and support to help them navigate the ever-changing world of athletic recruiting.”

Lilly Travieso hopes to finish her graduate degree in the fall of 2025 and then take a job in sports operations, business and marketing for a professional team.

“This sport [softball], as well as many others, can be expensive and seen as a financial burden for many families. Living in a middle-income household required my family to live on a tight budget to afford travel fees, uniforms and equipment,” she said. “What struck me was that why shouldn’t Latinas who are in similar to lower incomes be able to chase their dreams of collegiate sports?”

Travieso added: “I’ve been on teams where girls have dropped the sport completely because it’s too much of a financial burden for them and their family to continue, which is a shame since many of those girls could have gone to college to play” she stated. “Understanding the disparities present within my community inspired me to create ELLA Sports Foundation, an organization that helps to level the playing field by creating opportunities for young female athletes.”

Senior Burroughs softball standout Chloe Centeno will attend Fort Hays State University in Kansas and will play softball is being helped by ELLA.

“I’m really honored to receive the scholarship and grateful that I was chosen as a recipient,” she said.

The elder Travieso envisions that ELLA will expand its base.

“In the next five to ten years, we aim to grow based on the needs of each community. While some athletes have access to private training and resources, many others do not. We want to ensure that talented, hard-working student-athletes aren’t left behind simply because of financial limitations,” he explained. “Our long-term vision is to expand ELLA into national organizations like the Boys & Girls Club or YMCA, offering after-school programs that provide a safe space for Latina and all female youth to grow through sports, academics, and leadership development.”

So far, ELLA has been successful because it’s had strong leadership according Travieso’s daughter.

“We lead with a group of people that have good and just intentions. Our executives and ambassadors all have a shared purpose to give back to our community,” she said. “It is with the shared purpose and our determination that has allowed us to be nationally and internationally recognized.”

The elder Travieso wants to shed light on the athletes who have been assisted by ELLA.

“We’re incredibly proud of the many student-athletes we’ve supported. In Burbank alone, we’ve worked and are currently working with over 25 athletes, many of whom have gone on to play at the collegiate level while excelling academically,” he said. “Each story is unique and inspiring. You can explore their journeys on our Instagram page @ELLAsportsFDN, where we regularly highlight their achievements and growth through the ELLA network.”

The younger Travieso loves the success stories.

“It always justifies the hard work we put into the foundation. When I hear from a single mother whose daughter has benefitted from us or a young girl who got a chance to be seen by a prestigious college coach – it is truly rewarding,” she noted. “We receive letters from young girls on the impact we’ve had on their lives. It truly never gets old reading them.”

Aside from coaching at the high school and collegiate levels, Travieso is the ELLA Athletic Director.

“I volunteer my time to lead the day-to-day operations that directly impact our athletes. My responsibilities include coordinating equipment needs, partnering with parks and facilities, and collaborating with sponsors to deliver free or low-cost camps and showcases,” he said. “I work closely with coaches across multiple sports and support the CEO in planning events both locally and nationwide.”

Travieso continued: “I’m deeply committed to creating accessible opportunities for low-income families and ensuring that every program we offer is designed to elevate and empower our female athletes,” he added. “For me, it’s not just about providing access, it’s about constantly improving what we offer and pushing the standard higher for our girls.”

The younger Travieso is thankful and blessed to be able to help so many.

“My parents have been my biggest support system and have always said yes to any of my ambitions. The “yes you can” mentality has allowed me to push myself to be better athletically and academically,” she said. “It’s all about your mindset. Athletically, I took a lot of extra reps and practices with my dad when I was younger. I truly just loved doing more.”

Travieso added: “With academics, sports have always been my biggest motivator,” she noted. “If I did well in school, I could have more time dedicated to sports. I’ve been lucky to have grown up in such a supporting environment and my mindset has got me where I am today.”