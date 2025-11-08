Emerson Elementary Debuts First-Ever Musical, Seussical Jr., Backed by Prop 28 and Led by Professional Theatre Parents

Thanks to funding from California Proposition 28 and the talents of a team of professional theatre and live entertainment artists who are also proud Emerson Elementary parents, Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School, part of the Burbank Unified School District, will present its first-ever school musical: Seussical Jr., November 14-16, 2025.

This milestone production marks a new era for the Burbank school, where students will step into the spotlight in a full-scale musical brought to life by seasoned professionals and made possible through dedicated arts education funding from the state of California.

A powerhouse team of top-tier entertainment professionals, who also happen to be Emerson parents, is leading the production. Representing the highest levels of theatre, music, dance, design, and stagecraft, the following is just a sample of the industry talent involved:

· Producer: Lindsey Alena (Catrambone) – Voiceover artist for brands like Genesis and Fabletics, video games including Star Wars: Outlaws, and film (Bigfoot Family).

· Director: Dominic Catrambone – Voiceover artist (Leonardo in TMNT), Jerry Herman Award-winning director, and co-founder of DiscoveryOnstage.

· Musical Director: Rhiannon Hansen Clark – Star of MTV’s Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods and national tour alum.

· Choreographer: Clare Turton Derrico – Professional dancer/singer for Tina Turner, Cher, Pink, and Taylor Swift.

· Stage Manager: Andrea Daveline – Actor, screenwriter, and Artistic Managing Director of MOD Productions.

· Scenic Artist: Jim McKenzie – Artist and animator with 300M+ views; currently Art Directing LEGO’s Build The Change.

· Technical Director: Jason Clark – Broadway production carpenter and Director of Production at The Music Center.

· Lighting Designer: Ben Kato – Award-winning designer for theatre, music, and fashion events.

· Costume Designer: Samantha Jones – Stylist and costumer for TV, film, and red carpet.

“This team’s passion and experience are unmatched,” said Principal Jennifer Almer-Johnson. “As Emerson parents, this production is a true labor of love. All 3rd, 4th and 5th graders who wanted to participate – and that’s 40 students in total – are involved. It is a world-class introduction to musical theatre.”

This production is made possible by California Proposition 28, a voter-approved initiative that provides guaranteed annual funding for arts and music education in public schools across the state. Seussical Jr. is among the first major creative efforts at Emerson Elementary supported by this funding, giving students a hands-on, professionally guided introduction to live theatre.

Seussical Jr. brings beloved Dr. Seuss characters to life, including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and the Whos of Whoville, in a fast-paced musical that celebrates imagination, individuality, and the power of community.

All performers and stage crew are 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students at Emerson Elementary, proudly showcasing their talents and dedication onstage and behind the scenes.

Performance Schedule:

Location: Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School Address: 720 E Cypress Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

· Friday, November 14 at 6:00 PM

· Saturday, November 15 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM

· Sunday, November 16 at 1:00 PM

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance via EmersonStars.SimpleTix.com or at the door.

Running Time: 60 minutes

Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, Seussical Jr. combines several of Dr. Seuss’s most popular stories into one fantastical adventure – with a colorful score featuring

pop, Latin, gospel, funk, and swing. The show is produced through Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior™ series, created specifically for elementary and middle school-aged performers.