Everhart Steps Down from Burroughs Golf Post

Longtime Burroughs High boys’ golf coach Greg Everhart has stepped down from his position so he can spend more time with his family.

Everhart, who will remain a math teacher at Burroughs, led Burroughs to back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m going to spend my afternoons with my kiddos running them around to events,” said Everhart, who spent 14 years coaching the Burroughs boys team. “I hope to coach again someday, but not for a few years.”

Burroughs finished as the CIF Southern Section Division 3 runner-up in 2021.

The 2023 Burroughs team returns two elite golfers in senior Emilio Huerta and junior Adriel Abaoag, the reigning Pacific League champion.

