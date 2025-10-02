Ex-School Board Member Tabet Charged With a Felony by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

A former Burbank Unified School District Board of Education member has been charged following an investigation into the embezzlement of government funds.

On June 4, 2025, the Burbank Police Department was contacted by personnel from the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) regarding possible embezzlement of public funds. District staff reported concerns about a contract awarded in September 2024 to Specialized Support Services, LLC, for up to $90,000 to complete a 2-year backlog of board meeting minutes.

From December 2024 to May 2025, BUSD paid $93,000 to the vendor; however, limited work had been completed.

The investigation revealed the company was registered under the name of a relative of Board Member Charlene Tabet, and evidence indicated Ms. Tabet signed documents and endorsed checks in her relative’s name, depositing the payments into her own bank account.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and filed one count of having a financial interest in a contract or purchase made in an official capacity, Government Code 1090(a), a felony. Tabet is due to appear in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Department 30, on October 30, 2025.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective John Voorhis at (818) 238-3210.

The current Board is working to appoint to Tabet’s seat for the remainder of her term.