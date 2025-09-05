Experience the Milt & Edie’s Difference: Voted Burbank’s Best & Trusted for Generations

For four generations, Milt & Edie’s has been Burbank’s go-to for exceptional dry cleaning, expert tailoring, and warm, personal service. Now led by Michael and Beth Shader, we’re proud to blend time-honored tradition with modern convenience.

From eco-friendly cleaning and express drop-off to text alerts and curbside pickup, every detail is designed to make your life easier. We also offer pickup and delivery for homes, offices, and studios, just schedule and we’ll handle the rest.

Photo courtesy of Milt & Edie’s

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Michael is always in search of new and better cleaning methods, environmentally sound and safe products, meeting the challenges of keeping the business open 365 days a year, and always maintaining his sense of humor. To improve efficiency, Michael and his team have updated operational systems. Express bags are available for customers to drop off their cleaning with zero wait time. When items are ready, Milt & Edie’s will send the customer a text. Customers can also text that they are on their way to pick up their order and it will be ready and waiting for them.

Customers who sign up for Milt & Edie’s pickup and delivery service will have their laundry picked up from their home or office by Milt & Edie’s delivery drivers. This pickup and delivery service also applies to studios, designers and costume and wardrobe departments.

Come see why we’re more than a dry cleaner, we’re family.

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center

4021 W. Alameda Ave at Pass

Burbank, CA 91505

818-846-4734

miltandedies.com