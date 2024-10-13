Experience Watts Towers and the California African American Museum with the BHRC

Join your Burbank neighbors for a day of culture and conversation as you explore one of the United States’ most unique folk art installations on the Burbank Human Relations Council’s special CommUnity Tour of Watts Towers and the California African American Museum. On Saturday, October 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., immerse yourself in history, celebrate culture, and forge community connections. Discover the whimsical art that inspired legends like jazz musicians Charles Mingus, Harold Land, and Don Cherry, as well as the Beatles, while enjoying this enriching family field trip!

What to Expect

The day begins with a guided tour of the iconic Watts Towers, a stunning collection of 17 interconnected spires, crafted by artist Simon Rodia over 34 years. These remarkable structures are not only a testament to artistic ingenuity but also a symbol of community resilience. You’ll have time to explore the adjacent Simon Rodia Arts Center, walking through its exhibitions and learning about the cultural enrichment programs it offers.

Next, the group will hop on the bus to Exposition Park for a picnic, so be sure to bring a bagged lunch. Afterward, you’ll tour the California African American Museum, where visitors can explore rich exhibitions that highlight the contributions and experiences of African Americans throughout history, including the new exhibit on George Washington Carver. A pioneering advocate for sustainable agriculture and plant-based engineering, Carver is known for his innovative ideas such as organic fertilizers and crop rotation. The exhibition World Without End delves into Carver’s lasting impact on art and science, showcasing contemporary artworks by thirty artists alongside his rarely seen paintings and personal artifacts, effectively reframing his contributions for a modern audience. This experience promises to deepen your understanding of our shared cultural heritage and spark meaningful conversations.

Details and Registration

Date: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Location: Bus departs from Izay Park (parking lot at Griffith Park Dr. and W Clark Ave., Burbank)

Bus departs from Izay Park (parking lot at Griffith Park Dr. and W Clark Ave., Burbank) Cost: $20 for BHRC members; $30 for non-members

$20 for BHRC members; $30 for non-members Includes: Bus transportation and admission to both sites (please bring your own bagged picnic lunch)

Bus transportation and admission to both sites (please bring your own bagged picnic lunch) Space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot early!

How to Register

To reserve your place for this enriching experience, please contact the BHRC at https://burbankhumanrelationscouncil.org/. Whether you’re a long-time member or new to the community, this tour is an excellent way to connect with others while learning about the history and culture that shape our society.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for exploration and connection. Join the BHRC for a day of community building and celebration of culture!