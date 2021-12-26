Fall Update in Race for myBurbank Cup

At the end of the Fall sports season in race for the myBurbank Cup, the standings have been updated and Burbank High leads Burroughs 31-22.

The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, was last awarded during the 2018-2019 school year. No award has been given the last two years due to Covid-19.

The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.

Both schools enjoyed success in a number of sports.

Burroughs went undefeated in capturing the Pacific League championships in girls’ volleyball in the Fall.

Burbank won its first league title in boys water polo since 1969. The Bulldogs advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title match. The Bulldogs also scored well behind the success of the girls’ tennis team, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Fall 2021 Results

Burbank Burroughs Overall Fall 2021 Score Overall Fall 2021 Score Sport Date Team Points Team Contest Points Boys Water Polo Sept. 11 Burbank 1 Tournament Game Boys Water Polo Oct. 20 Burbank 2 League Game Boys Water Polo Nov. 4 Burbank 1 Playoff Appearance Boys Water Polo Oct. 28 Burbank 5 Undefeated League Champs Boys Water Polo Nov. 13 Burbank 5 Win 3 Playoff Contests Boys Cross Country Oct. 14 Burroughs League Meet No. 2 1 Boys Cross Country Nov. 4 Burroughs League Finals 1 Boys Cross Country Nov. 13 Burroughs Playoff Appearance 1 Boys Cross Country Nov. 13 Burroughs Season Sweep 1 Girls Cross Country Oct. 14 Burroughs League Meet No. 2 1 Girls Cross Country Nov. 4 Burroughs League Finals 1 Girls Cross Country Nov. 13 Burroughs Playoff Appearance 1 Girls Cross Country Nov. 13 Season Sweep 1 Girls Golf Sept. 1 Burbank 1 League meet No. 1 Girls Golf Sept. 8 Burbank 1 League meet No. 2 Girls Golf Sept. 14 Burbank 1 League meet No. 3 Girls Golf Sept. 22 Burbank 1 League meet No. 4 Girls Golf Sept. 28 Burbank 1 League meet No. 5 Girls Golf Oct. 6 Burbank 1 League meet No. 6 Girls Golf Nov. 2 Burbank 1 Playoff appearance Girls Golf Nov. 2 Burbank 1 Season Sweep Girls Tennis Sept. 23 Burbank 1 League match Girls Tennis Oct.7 Burbank 1 League match Girls Tennis Oct. 19 Burbank 1 League match Girls Tennis Oct. 19 Burbank 1 Season Sweep Girls Tennis Nov. 3 Burbank 1 Playoff appearance Girls Tennis Nov. 5 Burbank 3 Two playoff victories Girls Tennis Nov. 2 Burroughs Playoff appearance 1 Girls Volleyball Sept. 17 Burroughs League match 1 Girls Volleyball Sept. 27 Burroughs League match 1 Girls Volleyball Oct. 4 Burroughs League match 1 Girls Volleyball Burroughs Undefeated league champs 5 Girls Volleyball Oct. 4 Burroughs Season Sweep 1 Girls Volleyball Oct. 21 Burroughs Playoff appearance 1 Girls Volleyball Oct. 19 Burbank 1 Playoff appearance Football Oct. 29 Burroughs Big Game 2 Football Nov. 5 Burroughs Playoff appearance 1 Final Fall Standings Burbank 31 Burroughs 22



The breakdown of points is as follows:

NOTE: this pertains only to team competition and not individual competition

Head-to-head victory–

1 point (sports that play more than once)

2 points (sports that play each other once)

Season sweep–

1 point (sports that play more than once)

League title– 4 points

Undefeated league title– 5 points

Playoff appearance– 1 point

Win first playoff contest– 2 points

Win two playoff contests– 3 points

Win three playoff contests– 5 points

Win four playoff contests– 7 points

Win four contests & CIF Championship

8 points

Win five contests & CIF Championship

10 points

State appearance– 2 points

Win one state contest– 4 points

Win two state contests– 6 points

Win three state contests– 8 points

Win So Cal Regional– 10 points

Win State Championship– 12 points

(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)

We would like to thank Burbank’s own Trophy King & Gifts located at 1509 W. Magnolia Blvd. They helped create and design this incredible trophy that will be kept each year at the winning high school. Please visit at http://burbanktrophies.com or call at (818) 848-3566.