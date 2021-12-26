Fall Update in Race for myBurbank Cup

At the end of the Fall sports season in race for the myBurbank Cup, the standings have been updated and Burbank High leads Burroughs 31-22.
The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, was last awarded during the 2018-2019 school year. No award has been given the last two years due to Covid-19.
The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.
Both schools enjoyed success in a number of sports.
Burroughs went undefeated in capturing the Pacific League championships in girls’ volleyball in the Fall.
Burbank won its first league title in boys water polo since 1969. The Bulldogs advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title match. The Bulldogs also scored well behind the success of the girls’ tennis team, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Fall 2021 Results
|Burbank
|Burroughs
|Overall Fall 2021 Score
|Overall Fall 2021 Score
|Sport
|Date
|Team
|Points
|Team
|Contest
|Points
|Boys Water Polo
|Sept. 11
|Burbank
|1
|Tournament Game
|Boys Water Polo
|Oct. 20
|Burbank
|2
|League Game
|Boys Water Polo
|Nov. 4
|Burbank
|1
|Playoff Appearance
|Boys Water Polo
|Oct. 28
|Burbank
|5
|Undefeated League Champs
|Boys Water Polo
|Nov. 13
|Burbank
|5
|Win 3 Playoff Contests
|Boys Cross Country
|Oct. 14
|Burroughs
|League Meet No. 2
|1
|Boys Cross Country
|Nov. 4
|Burroughs
|League Finals
|1
|Boys Cross Country
|Nov. 13
|Burroughs
|Playoff Appearance
|1
|Boys Cross Country
|Nov. 13
|Burroughs
|Season Sweep
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|Oct. 14
|Burroughs
|League Meet No. 2
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|Nov. 4
|Burroughs
|League Finals
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|Nov. 13
|Burroughs
|Playoff Appearance
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|Nov. 13
|Season Sweep
|1
|Girls Golf
|Sept. 1
|Burbank
|1
|League meet No. 1
|Girls Golf
|Sept. 8
|Burbank
|1
|League meet No. 2
|Girls Golf
|Sept. 14
|Burbank
|1
|League meet No. 3
|Girls Golf
|Sept. 22
|Burbank
|1
|League meet No. 4
|Girls Golf
|Sept. 28
|Burbank
|1
|League meet No. 5
|Girls Golf
|Oct. 6
|Burbank
|1
|League meet No. 6
|Girls Golf
|Nov. 2
|Burbank
|1
|Playoff appearance
|Girls Golf
|Nov. 2
|Burbank
|1
|Season Sweep
|Girls Tennis
|Sept. 23
|Burbank
|1
|League match
|Girls Tennis
|Oct.7
|Burbank
|1
|League match
|Girls Tennis
|Oct. 19
|Burbank
|1
|League match
|Girls Tennis
|Oct. 19
|Burbank
|1
|Season Sweep
|Girls Tennis
|Nov. 3
|Burbank
|1
|Playoff appearance
|Girls Tennis
|Nov. 5
|Burbank
|3
|Two playoff victories
|Girls Tennis
|Nov. 2
|Burroughs
|Playoff appearance
|1
|Girls Volleyball
|Sept. 17
|Burroughs
|League match
|1
|Girls Volleyball
|Sept. 27
|Burroughs
|League match
|1
|Girls Volleyball
|Oct. 4
|Burroughs
|League match
|1
|Girls Volleyball
|Burroughs
|Undefeated league champs
|5
|Girls Volleyball
|Oct. 4
|Burroughs
|Season Sweep
|1
|Girls Volleyball
|Oct. 21
|Burroughs
|Playoff appearance
|1
|Girls Volleyball
|Oct. 19
|Burbank
|1
|Playoff appearance
|Football
|Oct. 29
|Burroughs
|Big Game
|2
|Football
|Nov. 5
|Burroughs
|Playoff appearance
|1
|Final Fall Standings
|Burbank
|31
|Burroughs
|22
The breakdown of points is as follows:
NOTE: this pertains only to team competition and not individual competition
Head-to-head victory–
1 point (sports that play more than once)
2 points (sports that play each other once)
Season sweep–
1 point (sports that play more than once)
Undefeated league title– 5 points
Playoff appearance– 1 point
Win first playoff contest– 2 points
Win two playoff contests– 3 points
Win three playoff contests– 5 points
Win four playoff contests– 7 points
Win four contests & CIF Championship
8 points
Win five contests & CIF Championship
10 points
State appearance– 2 points
Win one state contest– 4 points
Win two state contests– 6 points
Win three state contests– 8 points
Win So Cal Regional– 10 points
Win State Championship– 12 points
(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)
We would like to thank Burbank’s own Trophy King & Gifts located at 1509 W. Magnolia Blvd. They helped create and design this incredible trophy that will be kept each year at the winning high school. Please visit at http://burbanktrophies.com or call at (818) 848-3566.