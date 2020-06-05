Family Dog Rescued During Burbank House Fire on Chandler

The Burbank Fire and Police received several calls of a house fire in the 3900 Blk of Chandler near Kenwood Street around 2:46 am. Verdugo Fire dispatched a full structure fire response consisting of 3 Engine companies, 2 Truck companies a Rescue Ambulance, and a Battalion Chief a Glendale Battalion Chief responded to act as a Safety officer but was canceled prior to his arrival.

The first fire engine on the scene was Engine 12 and they reported they had heavy smoke conditions and flames showing on the east side of 2000 squire foot single-family residence.

While Engine 12 was pulling a primary fire attack hose line the second engine went to the rear of the residence off of Kenwood, Truck 12’s crew went to the roof to start ventilation. Engine 13 laid a water supply hose line from a nearby fire hydrant. The fire was knocked down quickly and held to the house of origin.

The three occupants of the house were outside when fire units arrived but told Firefighters their family dog was still inside the house and told them where he usually slept in the front room in a corner, Burbank Firefighter Ryan Ingraldi with breathing apparatus on returned to look for the dog and minutes later emerged with the family pet Pakla a mixed Terrier and took it to the owner who was very relieved.

Burbank Police Officers were on scene to assist with crowd control and traffic control while Firefighters put the blaze out.

The house received heavy smoke damage and the occupants were going to spend the rest of the night with a friend who lived nearby.

There were no injuries to Firefighters and the cause which appeared to have started in a kitchen was under routine investigation by Burbank’s Arson Investigator.

The damage was being tabulated by the cause investigator.