Family Is Key in Pacific League Track and Field Finals

The value of family was on display at the Pacific League track and field finals at Arcadia High.

Several local athletes had the help of parents point them in the right direction to achieve their goals.

Burbank High junior Daniel Slaughter won both the 110 meter high hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles, with the latter coming in a school record 39.1 seconds.

Slaughter achieved the 110 hurdles record earlier in the year when he ran 14.62. He was just off that mark in the league finals, going 14.63.



“I attribute it to my family. They were praying for me to run 39,” said Slaughter who shaved off more than a second of his previous best in the 300 hurdles. “I had to run it for them.”

Burroughs High junior Nathan Marca took the advice of his father Trevor, a former runner and coach, to drop the 1,600 final, for which he had qualified. Instead the younger Marca ran the 3,200 and broke up Crescenta Valley’s pack, as he took third in 9:47.29.

Burroughs senior Alexander Jeronimo was a double winner in the 200 (22.45) and 400 meters (49.90).

Burbank senior Ogden Lucsik, who got a late start to his season after sustaining a broken foot, went 14-4 to win the pole vault.

On the girls’ side, Burbank High’s Chase Harris led a Bulldog top-three sweep in both the shot put and the discus.

Harris went 36-6 ½ in the shot put and 120-4 in the discus.

Burroughs senior Quiana Laughlin, who recently committed to UC Davis, won the high jump (5-0) and the long jump (17-10 ½).

Zoe Ben-Yair of Burroughs won the girls 100 hurdles (15.77).

For full meet results see Pacific League Finals 2025 – Results – Track & Field Meet.