family Needs Your Help in Locating Missing Man

The family of Daniel Torres is asking for public help in finding the 23-year-old man who was last seen in the Burbank/Glendale area.

He is described as a male Hispanic with brown eyes and hair, is 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs 112 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and shorts.

The family says he has been missing for three days and is very worried because he has not been taking his medication.

If you have any information, call Burbank Police at 9818) 238-3000 or his family directly at (818) 913-2062 or (213) 215-6885.