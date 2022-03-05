Family Promise Rebrands – Now, Home Again L.A.

Family Promise of the Verdugos, a nonprofit homeless service agency serving our community for eleven years, is going through a rebrand and will now be known as Home Again L.A. Over the course of their existence, they have grown exponentially to best respond to the needs of our region’s homeless crisis. For eleven years the organization has served the unhoused population by providing shelter, food, clothing, and case management. In recent years they have added innovative programs that focus on rapid rehousing, transitional housing, homeless prevention services, and community education workshops. In addition, their team has grown to include fifteen compassionate and trained professionals who work in alignment to provide quality care to all in our community.

New opportunities are the result of hard work and constant growth. Opportunities for their organization, opportunities for their partners and above all opportunities for unsheltered families who need a second chance at moving into a home again.

“With everything we have accomplished with our partners by our side, it is with great excitement that we formally announce our next step toward creating a more regionally focused organization that best conveys the work we do for our region,” says CEO Albert Hernandez. “That is why moving forward our organization will be known as Home Again Los Angeles.” Board President Jessa Freemyer shared “Although our name has changed, all other pieces of our organization will remain including our mission, core programs, leadership staff, and tax identification number.”

This new endeavor involved months of market research and conducting focus groups with key stakeholders such as our donors, congregation leaders, staff, board, and our government partners. All of whom provided positive feedback about the direction in which we are heading.

Hernandez said, “By changing our name, we look to best exemplify who we are… a regional homeless service provider bringing hope and compassionate care to unsheltered households through an array of services that lead to employment and permanent housing.”

If you have questions about our new name and business please contact our Chief Executive Officer, Albert Hernandez at 818.562.7778.