Family Service Agency Gala Raises Over $400,000

On Saturday, October 15th, Michael and Caroline Cusumano hosted the Burbank Family Service Agency’s (FSA) annual “Imagine a City” Gala at The Pointe property on Alameda Ave. Over 250 members of the Burbank community gathered to support the FSA and their activism in our city’s mental healthcare.

The FSA is a community mental healthcare and preventative program center that has been serving youth, teens, adults, and families for over 69 years.

Laurie Bleick, Executive Director, accepts a check from Senator Anthony Portantino along with Christine Ramos. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The yearly galas help to financially support critical life-changing and life-saving mental health awareness resources. This year guests enjoyed great music, food, and drinks and connected with new and familiar faces, all while taking in breathtaking views of the city from The Pointe building in Burbank.

During the event, Senator Anthony Portantino surprised the FSA guests with a generous presentation awarding the center a $400,000 gift to support homeless families in Burbank. The entire event roared in applause, and was moved by the immense support and donation towards the FSA.

Assemblymember Laura Friedman presented a resolution to the FSA during the event, and the honoree also received gifted certificates from the offices of the City of Burbank, Senator Portantino, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The event concluded with a tearful presentation of the FSA’s Mary Alice O’Connor Vision Award, which was presented to this year’s recipient and longtime friend of the Cusumanos, Jamie Keyser-Thomas. The award to Keyser-Thomas was presented by Burbank’s Congressman, Adam Schiff.

Sponsors of the event included the Cusumano Family, Worthe, WB, Disney, MSG Sphere, Nickelodeon, Pat & Mike Productions, NBC Universal, Steve, and Tammy Mora, Macy’s, HomeStreet Bank, Zonta of Burbank, Burbank’s Department of Water and Power, Gain, Mike Thomas, the City of Burbank, and BUSD.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and sponsors, the FSA is able to continue its mental healthcare in Burbank. If you would like to learn more about the FSA and its mission in Burbank, contact 818-845-7671 or visit their website https://familyserviceagencyofburbank.org/.