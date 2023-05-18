Family Service Agency of Burbank Prepares For 15th Annual Care Walk

The Family Service Agency of Burbank Is hosting its 15th annual 5K Care Walk on May 20, 2023, at Johnny Carson Park. This non-competitive event is fun for the entire family. All of the proceeds from the Walk go to support the no-cost school-based counseling programs at 19 Burbank Unified School District campuses. These services are provided by the Family Service Agency’s professional staff. In addition, there are two student care centers located at both high schools and special education student services. Last year, over 2,700 students received mental health counseling for a total of 19,346 hours of service.

Walkers will get a pancake breakfast from Command Performance. File Photo by ( Ross A Benson)

This event will honor Tim Murphy and Gloria Salas with the Jeri Buliavac Service Award. Additionally, long-time community volunteer Brenda Burroughs will be recognized for all of her support of the Agency. These presentations will be given at 8:30 a.m., just prior to the start of the Walk at 9:00 a.m. Participants will be entertained by the Huerta Jazz Band performing during the registration period and the initial stages of the Walk.

Interested participants can register online at www.CAREWALKOFBURBANK.org. Individual registration fees are $25.00 for youth (K-!2) and seniors. Adult fees are $35.00. Teams (maximum of 10 individuals) can register for $225.00 for youth and seniors. Adult teams are $325.00. On-site registration is also available, with a fee of $35.00 for youth and seniors and $45.00 for adults. Participants will receive an event tee shirt and a pancake breakfast generously provided by Command Performance. In addition, there will be community exhibitors. Individual sponsors have provided donations which make this event possible. Join the fun and help the Family Service Agency of Burbank raise funds for the critical no-cost school-based counseling programs.