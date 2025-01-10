Family Service Agency Offers Free Mental Health Services to Support Burbank Community

In response to the ongoing challenges faced by the community during the extreme wind and fire events, the Family Service Agency of Burbank (FSA) is providing free mental health services through a dedicated telehealth line. This initiative aims to offer crucial support to impacted individuals and families, ensuring that help is accessible to those who need it most.

The telehealth support “warmline” is available in English, Spanish, and Armenian, offering compassionate assistance to Burbank’s diverse community. Trained professionals are on hand to provide guidance, emotional support, and resources to help individuals navigate difficult times.

“We know how isolating and stressful these times can be,” said Laurie Bleick, executive director of FSA. “Our goal is to create a safe, welcoming space for everyone to find the support they need.”

Support Line Details:

Phone/Text: 818-561-8552

818-561-8552 Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week

The service reflects FSA’s ongoing commitment to deepening and expanding its community support efforts. By offering help at no cost, the agency ensures that mental health services remain accessible to anyone in need, regardless of their financial situation.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this free resource or share it with others who may benefit.