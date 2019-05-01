Family Service Agency Prepares for Twelfth Annual Care Walk

The Family Service Agency of Burbank (FSA) is excited to announce the Twelfth Annual Care Walk will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Johnny Carson Park starting at 9:00 a.m.

This annual event raises funds for no-cost school counseling programs. FSA provides life-changing, often live saving individual and group mental health care on 19 school campuses as well as prevention services daily in their 2 Student Care Centers at Burroughs and Burbank High Schools. Last year the school-based counseling services provided over 12,000 hours of assistance and the high school program an additional 3,400 hours. In total, nearly 3,400 students received services.

Sponsorships for the Care Walk event are available starting at the $1,000 level up to $10,000 for a Presenting Sponsor. Individuals can participate as a team member or on their own. Each participant will receive a tee shirt, a participant medal, and a free breakfast provided by Command Performance. Registration fees are $25 for youth and seniors, $35 for adults, with team fees starting at $225 for youth and $325 for adults. In addition, there are numerous exhibitors offering services and giveaways.

Each year the event honors an individual who has offered services and support to the counseling programs provided by FSA. This year the Jeri Buliavac Care Award will be presented to Todd Niesen, who has a long history of support for FSA and its services. The award will be presented at 7:45 a.m.

To get more information on this event or to register, go online at www.CAREWALKOFBURBANK.org or visit local libraries, recreation centers or other municipal facilities.